Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

