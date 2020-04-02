AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,555 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

