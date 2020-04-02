Arcblock Price Tops $0.0740 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $3.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, DragonEX, DDEX and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02571554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00192211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, LBank, Bithumb, DDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Huobi and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

