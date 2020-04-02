Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arco Platform by 1,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Arco Platform by 621.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

