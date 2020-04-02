Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $32.74 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.