Arepacoin Reaches Market Cap of $55,587.45 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Arepacoin has a market cap of $55,587.45 and $156.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070867 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,941,775 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

