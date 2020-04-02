Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

ARCC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $0. Assetmark purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $0. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

