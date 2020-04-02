Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday.

AANNF remained flat at $$4.98 during trading on Thursday. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

