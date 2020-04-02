ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00589174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.