Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Artesian Resources an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARTNA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

