Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $3,554.88 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Atheios has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $3,554.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

