Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of Atlantic Power worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of AT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 281.82% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.