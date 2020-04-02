Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $300,547.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $300,547.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

