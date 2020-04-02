AudioCodes (AUDC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – AudioCodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AudioCodes stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $706.41 million, a P/E ratio of 193.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

