Augur (REP) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Augur has a market capitalization of $110.87 million and $33.63 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $10.08 or 0.00147355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BX Thailand, Upbit and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Crex24, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Binance, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Kraken, Poloniex, AirSwap, DragonEX, Zebpay, HitBTC, ABCC, IDEX, ChaoEX, Bitbns, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, BitBay, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Liqui, Bitsane, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

