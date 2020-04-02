Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,854.44 or 1.00796508 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000779 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.