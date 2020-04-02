Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

AUTO opened at GBX 392 ($5.16) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

