AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of AutoZone worth $136,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,196.93.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $788.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $981.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,103.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

