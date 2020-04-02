Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.70. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51).

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.