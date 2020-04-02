AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

AVB stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Perigon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Terra Nova Asset Management lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 907.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 16,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

