Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 391 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Investec downgraded Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 432.30 ($5.69).

LON AV traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 249.70 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 13,447,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 388.53. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

