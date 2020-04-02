Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) Insider Buys A$42,500.00 in Stock

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) insider Bruce Hayman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,500.00 ($30,141.84).

Avjennings stock traded down A$74,981.59 ($53,178.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.41 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,616 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Avjennings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of A$0.64 ($0.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.58.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from Avjennings’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Avjennings’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Avjennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

