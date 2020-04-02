Axa Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Axa lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after buying an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,766,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

KMX stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

