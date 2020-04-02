AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,130. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.