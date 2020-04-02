B. Riley Comments on GCI Liberty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCI Liberty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCI Liberty’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GLIBA stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,373,000. Dumont Global LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,012,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $14,737,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

