Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €28.00 Price Target

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.00 ($37.21).

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.37 ($0.43) on Thursday, hitting €16.73 ($19.45). 110,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.10 and its 200 day moving average is €33.02. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52 week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a market capitalization of $541.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.12.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

