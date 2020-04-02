Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

