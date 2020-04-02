Bank of America Corp DE Sells 491,661 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of nVent Electric worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,255,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 952,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

nVent Electric stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.