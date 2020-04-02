Bank of America Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $13.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,473,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

