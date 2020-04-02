Bank of America Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $42.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.