Bank of America Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Buy

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The Western Union stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 66,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,276,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,241 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 32,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments now owns 482,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

