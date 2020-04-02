Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 217,365 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $35,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

