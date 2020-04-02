Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 413,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.78% of The GEO Group worth $35,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 85,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella bought 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,623.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

