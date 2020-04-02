Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.82 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRH. FMR LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 688,837 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 371,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 323,523 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

