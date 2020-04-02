Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.01 Million Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of Taubman Centers worth $36,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $8,440,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCO opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

