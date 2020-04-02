Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.62 Million Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Cadence Bancorp worth $37,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

