Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.14% of Dril-Quip worth $36,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 580.32 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

