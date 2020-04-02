Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Bank Ozk has raised its dividend by an average of 41.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank Ozk has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 1,272,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.