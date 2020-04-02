Barclays Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 341

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.08 ($4.51).

Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 272.10 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

