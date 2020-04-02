Barclays Cuts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,001

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, hitting GBX 862.80 ($11.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,363.14.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

