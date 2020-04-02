Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.33 ($2.44).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.62 ($1.07). 132,555,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.72.

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 over the last ninety days.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

