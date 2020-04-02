Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

BBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 22,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,803. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $183,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barings BDC by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

