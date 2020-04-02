Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of GTN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gray Television by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

