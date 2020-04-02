Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

