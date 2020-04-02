Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 8,846,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,313,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

