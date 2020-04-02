BBSCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (BBS)

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BBSCoin has a market cap of $66,125.49 and approximately $6.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BBSCoin

BBSCoin (BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 96,855,759,911 coins. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

BBSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BBSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

