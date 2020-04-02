Beam Price Tops $0.27 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $15.95 million and $109.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005287 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,548,320 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

