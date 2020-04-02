Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 567.70 ($7.47).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 367.80 ($4.84). 1,342,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 486.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 547.03. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.