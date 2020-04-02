Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.82 ($116.07).

BEI traded down €3.92 ($4.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €88.64 ($103.07). The company had a trading volume of 784,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

