BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 14,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

